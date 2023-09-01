Snead State Community College, Marshall Medical Center South placed on lockdown following ‘shots fired’ report

BOAZ, Ala. (WAFF) - Snead State Community College has placed its main campus in Boaz on lockdown following a shots fired report.

According to Marshall County dispatch, deputies are at the scene but no further information has been released.

Boaz Police have confirmed that officers have responded and are investigating.

WAFF 48 News newspaper partner, The Advertiser-Gleam is reporting that Boaz Mayor David Dyar has confirmed that a homeowner near the campus reported someone coming onto their property. Dyar told The Advertiser-Gleam that the homeowner fired some warning shots.

Boaz Police are actively searching for the suspect on foot.

Several students have sent WAFF 48 News a screenshot of the alert they received the following alert from the school.

Snead State Community College has placed its main campus in Boaz on lockdown following a shots fired report. (WAFF)

In response to the report, Marshall Medical Center -South also placed its campus on lockdown and sent out the following alert:

In response to the report, Marshall Medical South also placed its campus on lockdown and sent out the following alert: (WAFF)

A WAFF 48 News crew is on the way to the scene.

Click Here to Subscribe on YouTube: Watch the latest WAFF 48 news, sports & weather videos on our YouTube channel!

Copyright 2023 WAFF. All rights reserved.