Ramsay, Parker High football teams work together to stop violence in city

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Ramsay and Parker High School’s football teams played against each other Thursday night, but in doing so worked together to spread a message to the people of Birmingham.

“It really, it gives me like enthusiasm, just to know that I have someone to look up to, somebody to compete with,” says Kamron Powell, a freshman at Parker High School.

When you’re a football player, it’s important to get your head in the game.

“It’s a lot of violence in the city and I believe this game may end up stopping it,” says Zedrick Powell, a Senior at Ramsay.

For brothers Zedrick and Kamron, that may have been a challenge since they play for different teams, but both know it is much more than just another game.

The Stop the Violence Rally is student-athlete driven, I don’t think there’s anything better than our students leading,” said. Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin. “Sixty years ago there were children leading the movement here in Birmingham and I think years later in 2023 you have student athletes to look up to, who are leading the movement to stop the violence, and I think quicker than I can get your attention, our young people can.”

For Zedrick and Kamron, It’s their chance to use their healthy rivalry to spread a message.

“We may never be able to stop it, but we can try to seize it, and them just being strong enough and willing to raise their voice and say that the violence in the city it needs to stop means everything,” says Shree Kennon, the founder of What About Us, an organization for mothers who have lost children to violence. “It makes me feel like we’re not just thinking about the kids that have lost their lives, but we’re thinking about the ones that’s still here.”

Parker won the Stop The Violence game 20 - 17.

