Opelika man arrested, accused of robbery in Talladega

TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) - Police have arrested a man they say robbed a payday loan business in Talladega on August 26.

Officers with Talladega PD were called to a hotel to investigate a suspicious person in a black Dodge Charger.

Before they arrived at that hotel, police were called to the Check Into Cash on Battle Street to investigate a robbery.

When they arrived, police were told a man with a gun robbed the location and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. Officers then learned a witness saw the suspect get into a black Dodge Charger.

Officers informed other agencies in the area. Then a deputy with the Talladega County Sheriff’s Office located the vehicle and began a pursuit, but the suspect refused to stop. The suspect was able to flee the deputy.

Sometime later, a Coosa County Sheriff’s deputy located the car on Highway 9 and pursued the suspect onto Highway 280 in Alexander City, where the vehicle was wrecked.

That’s when the driver fled on foot and avoided being captured.

Investigators in Talladega say they were able to identify the suspect. They obtained a warrant for 20-year-old Da’Quan Marquise Spratling of Opelika.

On August 31, Talladega detectives went to Opelika and with help from the Opelika PD, they arrested Spratling and charged him with first degree robbery.

He is being held at the Talladega County Jail with a $30,000 bond.

