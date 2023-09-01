LawCall
Northport Elementary School cuts ribbon on new Wonderlab
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:28 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - A special day and a fun time at Northport Elementary School as the school opened its new Wildcat Wonderlab Thursday morning.

The Wonderlab is like a mini children’s museum where Northport Elementary School children learn through playing. School leaders say research shows the importance of play in helping young children learn.

The Tuscaloosa County school district says donations from the community including a $25,000 contribution from the city of Northport made the Wildcat Wonderlab possible.

