Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. training up law enforcement officers from 17 different counties

FULTONDALE, Ala. (WBRC) - Dozens of Law enforcement trainees Thursday finished their fourth day in the Academy at the Jefferson County Sheriff’s new training facility.

Deputies are sharing their knowledge and helping trainees complete mandatory schooling before they can get out in the community and keep you and your loved ones safe.

Earlier this week each of the deputies had to pass physical exams before moving on to some of the classroom lessons that every law enforcement officer needs to go through.

We had a full day of basic training at our Academy. These men and women are taking the next steps to becoming Sheriff Deputies throughout Alabama. Learn more about this process here. Posted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office on Monday, August 28, 2023

The program is 16 weeks long, and is requirement for every law enforcement officer in the state.

“It is my goal as trainer and as the director of the academy to be able to offer what the deputies and police officers need out there to keep them safe and informed,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Director of Training, Tommie Black.

Deputies and police officers come from all across the state to complete the training and grow into men and women that can keep you safe. This class alone has men and women who will serve in 17 different counties.

“Anytime you need a law enforcement response. The citizen wants that office to know what to do and that is what they are getting here,” said Black.

Four of the trainees will actually be joining the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office once they graduate.

“A lot of people think that basically we expect you to be perfect. We expect you to already know how to do this. We are going to train you. We are going to take the time and being in the Academy is one of the highlights of your career,” said Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Lieutenant. Joni Money.

You will be paid and be eligible for county benefits while going through the Academy and Lieutenant Money says if you are interested don’t hesitate, call the Sheriff’s office. The next class will begin in January. To learn more about the training and career opportunities you can click here.

