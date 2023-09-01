LawCall
Heart Gallery Alabama: Alex & Robbie

By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 12:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Alex, born August 2012, is very calm and loves meeting new people. He loves climbing trees, riding bikes and playing computer and board games. He loves basketball! His favorite restaurant is Burger King.

Robert “Robbie,” born February 2014, has a quiet demeanor, but can be talkative when he wants to be. He loves basketball, video games and playing with his toys. He loves animals. Robbie loves going to McDonalds!

Heart Gallery Alabama’s (HGA) mission is raising awareness, educating the public and finding forever families for children in foster care in Alabama.

Heart Gallery fulfills its mission through partnerships with award-winning, professional photographers who donate their time and expertise to capture each child’s individual spirit.

Every child needs a loving, supportive family to help them become a successful and happy adult. HGA hopes that promoting the adoption of these children will be successful, so their dreams of being part of a family can become a reality.

WBRC FOX6 is a proud supporter of Heart Gallery Alabama. To find out more details about foster care adoption, visit HeartGalleryAlabama.com.

