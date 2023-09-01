First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy, chance of showers Friday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Clouds along with a chance of rain are back in the forecast for today as a low develops over the lower Mississippi river valley. Scattered showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon, especially across the southern half of Alabama. A few showers could linger, so check your First Alert weather app before heading out to your high school football games tonight.

Labor Day Weekend: The holiday weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent. The low is expected to push to the west leaving us mostly dry for the weekend. Clouds will gradually decrease in coverage Saturday through Monday. If anyone sees an isolated shower on Saturday, it will likely occur areas south and west across the state. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s with highs in the mid 80s. College football games should be good to go over the weekend across the state. Just remember to apply sunscreen as the UV Index will remain high. Humidity levels will gradually drop over the weekend, so feels-like temperatures on Sunday and Monday will be bearable.

Looking ahead to next week, a hot and dry weather pattern looks to take over again in Alabama. Temperatures will likely start off in the low 90s early next week and could get into the mid 90s as we approach the weekend.

Tropical Update: Idalia is now a post-tropical cyclone moving back over the Atlantic, while Franklin is still holding on as a Category 1 hurricane. Rough surf and a high rip current risk will still be possible along the East Coast over the holiday weekend with Idalia hanging out nearby. Meanwhile, farther east, Tropical Storm Jose formed in the middle of the Atlantic today but will eventually be absorbed by Franklin. We have three other areas we’re watching out in the central and eastern Atlantic that could develop over the next week. Bottom line? The Atlantic Basin is very active, but this is nothing unusual. September is the climatological peak of hurricane season! For now, no imminent threats to the U.S., but we’ll keep an eye on things for you.

