Dunkin’ brings back Roll Tide® Donut ahead of football season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - As the Alabama Crimson Tide prepare to kickoff the 2023 college football season, Dunkin’ is celebrating by bringing back the Roll Tide® Donut.

The Roll Tide® Donut - featuring vanilla icing topped with red sprinkles - will be available through the end of the year at participating Dunkin’ locations around Alabama.

“Football is back and Dunkin’ is excited to offer Alabama fans a sweet treat to get fueled up for the season,” said Emilly Bartels, Field Marketing Manager with Dunkin’. “The Crimson Tide are a staple here in Alabama, we are proud to continue our partnership with the team and to help fans celebrate with our Roll Tide® Donut!”

At certain home games, you will be able to enjoy free samples, gift cards and Dunkin’ merchandise.

For more details on where you can find a Dunkin’ location near you, click here to check out their website.

