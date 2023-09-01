Center Point job fair creates opportunity for Jefferson Co. 911 to fill positions

CENTER POINT, Ala. (WBRC) - The Center Point Chamber of Commerce hosted a job fair Thursday to help fill the gaps in some of the community’s most critical fields.

Jobs are available all over Jefferson County from teachers to first responders.

Career opportunities include openings for bus drivers and teachers in the Jefferson County School District to dispatchers for 911 services in Jefferson County.

Inez Oden, The Jefferson County 911 Human Resources Manager, stressed the need for additional help.

She says the department needs more than just dispatchers. They also need telecommunicators and call takers.

“The positions have been open for a few months now and we do have some rolling positions available as well, but it is a critical need for them to come out and apply. If they missed the job fair today they can always apply through our website,” said Oden.

According to the Alabama Department of Labor unemployment is at its lowest at 2.1 one percent.

This was the third annual Center Point job fair.

