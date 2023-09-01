Businesses on The Strip prepare for Bama season opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard to believe we are just two days away from the official start of the college football season. Bama hosts Middle Tennessee State Saturday and businesses along The Strip are more than ready.

It will certainly be busy this weekend, especially Saturday morning and throughout the day with heavy traffic and a large crowd.

It’s been said many times by local officials that Tuscaloosa’s population swells to well over 100,000 when Bama plays at home. Even though Middle Tennessee State is not a conference game, businesses say they’re not taking any chance of it being a light crowd this week. It’s the season opener plus a good warm-up for when Texas comes to town next weekend.

“You know, we’ve had a lot of time to prepare and think about what’s going to go on during this first home game. We’ve had a lot of time to prepare. I believe we’ve hired properly and we’re ready to go,” said World Of Beer General Manager Will Turner.

“Every weekend is serious. Texas, of course, will be huge with so many people in town, but the first game of the year, the second year in a row we’ve had it the first game here. We keep about 12 people on staff at all times and they rotate in and out because they’re students, but on gamedays everybody works,” said Bama Express owner David Jones.

David Jones says he started stocking up on supplies and planning his staff for the weekend back on August 1. Both Jones and Turner say the key is in the planning.

