LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Businesses on The Strip prepare for Bama season opener

Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 8:10 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - It’s hard to believe we are just two days away from the official start of the college football season. Bama hosts Middle Tennessee State Saturday and businesses along The Strip are more than ready.

It will certainly be busy this weekend, especially Saturday morning and throughout the day with heavy traffic and a large crowd.

It’s been said many times by local officials that Tuscaloosa’s population swells to well over 100,000 when Bama plays at home. Even though Middle Tennessee State is not a conference game, businesses say they’re not taking any chance of it being a light crowd this week. It’s the season opener plus a good warm-up for when Texas comes to town next weekend.

“You know, we’ve had a lot of time to prepare and think about what’s going to go on during this first home game. We’ve had a lot of time to prepare. I believe we’ve hired properly and we’re ready to go,” said World Of Beer General Manager Will Turner.

“Every weekend is serious. Texas, of course, will be huge with so many people in town, but the first game of the year, the second year in a row we’ve had it the first game here. We keep about 12 people on staff at all times and they rotate in and out because they’re students, but on gamedays everybody works,” said Bama Express owner David Jones.

David Jones says he started stocking up on supplies and planning his staff for the weekend back on August 1. Both Jones and Turner say the key is in the planning.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Law enforcement training hosted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement training hosted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
St. Clair County school district hiring bus drivers
St. Clair County school district hiring bus drivers
Sheriff's office warning about scams involving fake checks
Sheriff's office warning about scams involving fake checks