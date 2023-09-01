LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Bitcoin scams targeting elderly victims once again.

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 9:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As we’ve told you before, thieves keep coming up with ways to try and steal your money.

Now, a warning about bitcoin scams.

They can start with pop ads on your computer and can cost you thousands of dollars if you fall for them.

Hoover police said their victims were targeted with pop up ads on their computer whereas the BBB said their victims were targeted by scammers pretending to be the BBB.

Sadly, both lost money.

Garet Smitherman with the BBB is working on a case right now where the scammer claims to be a rep from the BBB, called retired federal employees, and told them about new benefits for their federal credit union account.

“The gentleman who was an elderly gentleman, ended up going to the local credit union over a dozen times withdrawing cash with hyper explicit instructions to provide to the teller on why they are withdrawing this money,” Smitherman said.

That’s how well thought out these scams are.

“In the end, after he withdrew the money, he would go to a gas station and deposit it into bitcoin atm, the second that’s done, the money is gone,” Smitherman said.

Similar to the Hoover PD case, after receiving the pop-up ads victims were instructed to call a number and connect with someone posing to be a rep from their bank.

The BBB said they continue to see the same themes reel people in.

“You are either going to miss out on this opportunity,” Smitherman said. “That’s sort of an exciting thing, that sounds like a great deal, but the other side is that there is trouble and if you don’t do this the trouble will grow bigger.”

The BBB said if you aren’t sure it’s real, ask for additional information, a printed contract outlining their offer or hang up and call that company directly.

“Don’t Google the customer service number Google the company, go to their website, know that you’re on their website so that you know you are calling the right number,” Smitherman said.

These instances were reported to the police and the BBB but unfortunately these people still lost their money because the suspects are probably overseas.

Hoover PD and the BBB want the public to learn more and alert family members and friends of these scams.

More information can be found HERE.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Law enforcement training hosted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement training hosted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
St. Clair County school district hiring bus drivers
St. Clair County school district hiring bus drivers