Arrest made in Insta Movers warehouse robbery shooting death

Sebastian Deonta Ross II
Sebastian Deonta Ross II(Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 4:01 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have made an arrest after a Vestavia Hills man was shot and killed at an Insta Movers warehouse in August 2023.

Court records show 23-year-old Sebastian Deonta Ross II is accused of killing 44-year-old Snir Lalum while trying to rob him on August 24.

Ross is charged with capital murder because the shooting happened during a robbery.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

