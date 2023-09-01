Arrest made in Insta Movers warehouse robbery shooting death

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police have made an arrest after a Vestavia Hills man was shot and killed at an Insta Movers warehouse in August 2023.

Court records show 23-year-old Sebastian Deonta Ross II is accused of killing 44-year-old Snir Lalum while trying to rob him on August 24.

Ross is charged with capital murder because the shooting happened during a robbery.

He is being held at the Jefferson County Jail on no bond.

