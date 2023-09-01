LawCall
Alabama announces week 1 starting quarterback

New grass at Bryant-Denny Stadium
By WBRC Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Jalen Milroe has been named as the week 1 starting QB for the Crimson Tide, Chris Low of ESPN has reported.

Milroe, who is entering his third season with the Tide, appeared in seven games last season completing 58.5% of his passes for 297 yards, five touchdowns, and three interceptions. He saw most of his action on October 8 of last year against Texas A&M starting in place of star QB Bryce Young who was out with a shoulder injury; the Tide won that game 24-20.

Alabama will begin their season Saturday against Middle Tennessee State University. Kickoff is set for 6:30 on the SEC Network.

