850 Shelby County students enrolled in University of Montevallo’s new dual enrollment health course

By Aajene Robinson
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There is a new way for Shelby County students to get some college credit.

Back in February, we announced a partnership between the University of Montevallo and Shelby County schools for a dual enrollment health course. Since then, 850 students have enrolled.

The semester-long course will be worth one hour of college credit, will satisfy the state’s health requirement, and will go towards the college and career readiness standards needed for current sophomores to graduate.

This fall and spring, students taking the course will complete the assigned coursework online in the classroom at their Shelby County school.

This course was developed by UM’s Exercise Science Department that worked with Shelby County health education teachers and administration.

Courtney Bentley, the UM Provost and Senior Vice President of Academic Affairs said the students will be learning about health and wellness in conjunction with collegiate level content and activities.

This dual enrollment opportunity is only for sophomores, at no cost to the students.

Those who participate will also attend a college visit to Montevallo.

