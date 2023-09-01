3% grocery tax starts Friday in Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Shoppers in Alabama will notice their grocery bills are less as of Friday, Sept. 1. The state tax dropped from four percent to three percent.

Lawmakers in Montgomery approved the drop earlier this year.

Ronnie Davis was shopping at Piggly Wiggly on Friday. He believes the drop will make a difference. With the price of goods rising, he said every little bit counts.

“It’s just me, my daughter and my dog. Like toiletries - you have to have. The necessary stuff. But meats are going up, eggs are going up, all the necessary stuff is going up,” said Davis.

The tax could drop again in Sept. of 2024, but that is only if the education trust grows in the next year.

