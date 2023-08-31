LawCall
Who is starting at QB for the Crimson Tide?

By Jake Stansell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:30 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - College football returns Saturday night for the Alabama Crimson Tide and much of the focus has been on who will be starting at quarterback.

The talk is all about what the depth chart looks like. Who will be QB1 come Saturday night in Tuscaloosa? Jalen Milroe? Ty Simpson?

We’ve seen this story before, right? Jalen hurts was the guy and then Tua Tagovailoa’s infamous 2nd and 26 for the natty, or even the reverse in the 2018 SEC Championship game when Jalen saved the day. Point being, and it’s the point Saban is hitting on, the Tide may not have that number one guy at the moment, and it’s not just at quarterback, but give the Tide some time to figure this thing out.

They’ve been talking about shaping their physical identity, and Saban has been there/done that.

“Just because whoever starts in the first game that doesn’t mean that you don’t have to continue to play and compete throughout the season because the competition doesn’t end with the first game at any position, including the quarterback. So, um, you know, my expectation is what can we do to get them better today,” said Coach Nick Saban.

The Tide get the season rolling at home this Saturday against Middle Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m.

