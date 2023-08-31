There’s a pirate in everyone associated with the Brookwood HS Crimson Star Band

BROOKWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - The Brookwood High School Crimson Star Band is performing a medley of songs featuring music from the movie “Pirates of the Caribbean.” The band is made up of 82 students and is directed by Rick Ardovino. The halftime show is called, “Men Tell No Tales,” and is full of short sections of each of the movies tunes.

“When I saw what we had in our students I knew they could handle the challenge of this type of show,” said Ardovino. “We have a lot of wood winds and it has proven to be the strength of this band and we showcase that strength in this halftime performance.”

When it comes to competitions the Crimson Star Band has a reputation of straight superiors. And next April this band is taking its talents on the road with a trip to Disneyworld to march in a Parade.

The Crimson Star Band is also going to be in the spotlight in the next installment of SIDELINE Friday night at 10:25 PM on WBRC-TV FOX6 as the Band of the Week.

