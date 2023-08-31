LawCall
Retired miner shares extreme risks involved in profession following fatal mining incident

Dangers of working in a mine
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TUSCALOOSA CO., Ala. (WBRC) - A retired miner is sharing the safety risks involved in such a demanding job.

This, after a tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine in Brookwood. Unfortunately, it’s a scenario that’s all too common among the mining community.

Thomas F. Wilson with the Alabama Miners Memorial Foundation is a retired miner. He spent ten years laboring in the mines and 30 more as a mine health and safety inspector.

He’s seen miners fall and others become permanently disabled. He says seeing it all can take a toll.

“It is a hard thing to go through,” said Wilson. “Losing an employee, losing a coworker, losing a family member.”

He says there’s more potential for an accident than one can imagine. There are risks everywhere.

“Mobile equipment that’s moving underground,” he added. “There’s pinch points where you can get trapped in between equipment and the earth. There’s dangers of the ribs rolling in or the top caving in.”

There are a lot of potential hazards that miners have to work through each and every day and Wilson says no two days are the same.

“A mine is always changing,” he explains. “Conditions one day may not be what they are the next day so you’re always having to assess the conditions and make adjustments to keep it safe.”

He says safety is a top priority for every miner because their main goal is to get home to their loved ones after a day’s work. Even though he may not know them, Wilson says he’s praying for them all and he cares about what they go through every day.

It’s been nearly 22 years since the mine tragedy at Warrior Met Coal Mine No. 5 that killed 13 people in 2001.

Wilson says they’ll have a ceremony on September 23, 2023 to remember them and every brave miner that lost their life in similar tragedies. It will begin at 5 p.m. at the Alabama Miners’ Memorial located in front of West Brookwood Church. That address is 12882 Lock 17 Rd, Brookwood, AL 35444.

