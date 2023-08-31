LawCall
Residents in Lincoln subdivision are tired of bad roads

Neighbors in Lincoln upset with condition of Saddletree Lane
By Reggie Kyle
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 10:16 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in Lincoln say they are tired of the terrible road conditions in their subdivision. Folks say the wear and tear their vehicles take from driving up and down Saddletree Lane continues to drive up their maintenance costs.

The city says when the road was built, it did not contain a right of way for public roads that every landowner owned. Since it was a private subdivision, the owners did not correctly prepare for it to become a public road. Not meeting the proper specifications, the mayor said the road was never accepted by the county.

“It’s certainly going to take about $1 million to fix that road, it’s in terrible condition, it’s bad those people are having to live like that and it’s part of the reason now why the county passes this law and has it posted that every private subdivision is noted on the board as you enter that it’s not a county maintained road, the county is trying to warn folks if you go out there you’re on your own,” said Lincoln Mayor Lew Watson.

Mayor Watson says with this being a county issue, the city of Lincoln is willing to work with the residents in that area along with the county and state to help fix the road.

