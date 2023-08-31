Preparing your home for fall: Expert tips for maintenance

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As the official start of fall approaches, home experts are urging homeowners to prepare their houses for the colder months. Similar to the concept of spring cleaning, proactive fall maintenance can save homeowners money on potentially costly repairs down the line.

Covering everything from the roof to the foundation, fall home maintenance is a comprehensive endeavor that shouldn’t be neglected. Courtney Klosterman, a Home Insights Expert from Hippo Home Insurance, emphasizes that overlooking maintenance not only has financial repercussions but can also lead to denied insurance claims. Being proactive rather than reactive is the key.

“We’re thinking about winter weather. We’re thinking about storms that can happen- wind, hail, freezing temperatures all seem to come in the season of winter,” Klosterman advises. She suggests looking into government subsidies that might assist in covering repair or maintenance expenses.

To ensure a home remains in good condition during the fall season, homeowners can take several DIY steps:

Clean Your Gutters: Ensuring proper drainage by removing leaves and outdoor elements from rain gutters is crucial for upcoming storms.

Patch and Repair Leaks: Inspect the roof, basement, or bottom floor baseboards for leaks, addressing any issues before they lead to water damage.

Rethink Your Entryway: Make your entryway autumn-friendly by incorporating heavy rugs, boot scrapers, slip-proof mats, and appropriate storage for winter gear.

Deep Clean Carpets: Conduct a thorough deep cleaning of carpets using a carpet extraction cleaner to remove dirt, debris, and excess moisture.

Change out HVAC Filter: Regularly changing HVAC filters reduces wear and tear on the unit, maintains heating and cooling efficiency, and ensures cleaner air indoors.

Clean and Ready the Fireplace: Prior to lighting the first fire of the season, cleaning the fireplace prevents potential hazards such as smoke entering the home.

Seal Any Drafts and Clean Weep Holes: Address drafts with weather-stripping or caulking and keep weep holes clear for proper drainage.

Flush Hot Water Heater: Properly maintain the water heater to ensure a consistent hot water supply during the colder months.

Pipe Prep: Insulate pipes in areas lacking proper insulation to prevent freezing during winter.

Klosterman reiterates the importance of such maintenance, noting that the chillier season brings unique challenges, including potential pipe freezing.

For a comprehensive checklist of fall home maintenance ideas, homeowners can refer to: Hippo Home Maintenance Checklist. (https://www.hippo.com/learn-center/home-maintenance-checklist)

By diligently attending to these maintenance tasks, homeowners can ensure their abodes are well-prepared for the upcoming fall and winter months.

