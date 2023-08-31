LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Police searching for answers in Demarkus Moss Sr. homicide

Demarkus Etwan Moss Sr.
Demarkus Etwan Moss Sr.(Birmingham Police Department)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:59 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are pleading for the public’s help for information on a man who was shot and killed while driving on September 2, 2022.

Demarkus Etwan Moss Sr. was traveling on Arkadelphia Rd. when a suspect in a separate vehicle began firing shots into his vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Moss Sr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.  Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services arrived and pronounced Moss Sr. deceased.

Moss Sr.’s two small children were injured in the traffic accident and were transported to Children’s of Alabama with critical injuries. Both children survived their injuries.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado were also injured and transported to local area hospitals. They survived their injuries.

If anyone has information, contact the Birmingham Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, signs plea agreement
Source: WBRC video
Inaugural Stop the Violence Classic message aimed to reach entire community
Driving safety in school zones and around school buses
Drive Slow: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reminding people to slow down in school zones
Making sure you're more prepared for severe weather
Alabama Resilience Council meets this week to help with disaster response