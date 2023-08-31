Police searching for answers in Demarkus Moss Sr. homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham police are pleading for the public’s help for information on a man who was shot and killed while driving on September 2, 2022.

Demarkus Etwan Moss Sr. was traveling on Arkadelphia Rd. when a suspect in a separate vehicle began firing shots into his vehicle.

When officers arrived on scene, they observed Moss Sr. suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue Services arrived and pronounced Moss Sr. deceased.

Moss Sr.’s two small children were injured in the traffic accident and were transported to Children’s of Alabama with critical injuries. Both children survived their injuries.

The occupants of the Chevrolet Silverado were also injured and transported to local area hospitals. They survived their injuries.

If anyone has information, contact the Birmingham Homicide Division at 205-254-1764 or remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777. Crime Stoppers may award tipsters up to $5,000 in cash.

