LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

New library kiosk inside Northport City Hall

By Bryan Henry
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:49 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s something new in Northport for avid readers and book lovers.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library now has a kiosk inside Northport City Hall. At one time, there was an actual library inside the city hall, but city leaders say the attendance levels were low, and plus the pandemic, it just didn’t work out.

Councilwoman Christy BoBo and library leaders say the kiosk is a much better option because it’s more feasible cost-wise and makes books available to citizens.

“We are actually having a library card drive here at city hall today and once this is up and running, you should be able to go on-line and pick out what materials you’d like to receive and when you come to the kiosk to check them out you’ll just scan your library card,” said Northport City Councilwoman Christy BoBo.

Councilwoman BoBo says there will be a grand opening of the kiosk on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Court ruling
Court records reveal kickback scheme involving youth baseball league, lawmaker’s assistant
Alabama lawmaker’s assistant indicted in kickback scheme
Alabama lawmaker’s assistant indicted in kickback scheme
Source: WBRC video
Who is starting at QB for the Crimson Tide?