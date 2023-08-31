New library kiosk inside Northport City Hall

NORTHPORT, Ala. (WBRC) - Here’s something new in Northport for avid readers and book lovers.

The Tuscaloosa Public Library now has a kiosk inside Northport City Hall. At one time, there was an actual library inside the city hall, but city leaders say the attendance levels were low, and plus the pandemic, it just didn’t work out.

Councilwoman Christy BoBo and library leaders say the kiosk is a much better option because it’s more feasible cost-wise and makes books available to citizens.

“We are actually having a library card drive here at city hall today and once this is up and running, you should be able to go on-line and pick out what materials you’d like to receive and when you come to the kiosk to check them out you’ll just scan your library card,” said Northport City Councilwoman Christy BoBo.

Councilwoman BoBo says there will be a grand opening of the kiosk on Sept. 15 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

