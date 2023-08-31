LawCall
NERF-themed action park to open in Tennessee next year

A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.
A new NERF-themed action park will open in Tennessee in 2024.(Kingsmen Xperience, Inc., Hasbro)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (Gray News) – Parents who group up playing with NERF guns can soon get their children in on the fun when a new NERF-centered action park opens in Tennessee next year.

The NERF Action Xperience, an expansive play center for families and NERF fans, will be opened in Pigeon Forge in the fall of 2024, according to a release from Kingsmen Xperience, Inc, and Hasbro.

The action center will be inside a 29,000 square feet building and feature a variety of fun NERF related activities, including blaster battle zones, sport challenges, an obstacle course, an area for food and drink, and a store.

In the release, this new action park is described as being perfect for kids and young adults, and can provide activities used for corporate events, parties, and team-building experiences.

The Pigeon Forge location will be the second location for a NERF action park, after another park planned to open at Westfield Garden State Plaza in Paramus, New Jersey, in 2023.

