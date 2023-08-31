LawCall
Local Red Cross chapter helping with Idalia relief efforts

The Mid Alabama chapter’s executive director is working out of Florida to help coordinate those relief efforts.
By Taylor Pollock
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Idalia left a path of destruction in her wake, but many organizations have been preparing to get people the help they need.

The Red Cross of Mid Alabama have been monitoring Idalia and the impact it could have. One spokesperson says once it shifted east they moved people to different areas like Dothan and Tallahassee.

These people are strategically stationed so that they can easily gather supplies, then bring it to the areas hit hardest.

Once they have the green light, their vans will roll out into the communities and provide relief and meals.

The Mid Alabama chapter’s executive director is also working out of Florida to help coordinate those relief efforts.

“She’s going to be collaborating with government partners that are in Florida, making sure we’re not missing communities, we’re assessing the needs of the people in each community because each community is going to look different,” says Annette Rowland, a Red Cross spokesperson. “Her job is to really coordinate that and making sure that the Red Cross is getting people where they need and supplies where they need.”

If you’d like to donate or volunteer through the red cross, you can find out more on their website.

