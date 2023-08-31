LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Law enforcement will use some new equipment to better police The Strip in Tuscaloosa this football season

Portable speed bumps will be used this football season to help with traffic on The Strip in...
Portable speed bumps will be used this football season to help with traffic on The Strip in Tuscaloosa.(WBRC)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities expect large crowds and lots of vehicle traffic in Tuscaloosa as kickoff approaches for Alabama’s home football season opener against Middle Tennessee State. They’re ready to slow things down to keep one area near campus safer from vehicle traffic in 2023.

Portable speed bumps will be used to get more control over vehicle traffic on The Strip in Tuscaloosa.

Officers with the University of Alabama Campus Police Department and the Tuscaloosa Police Department share responsibilities of policing The Strip near campus. The popular series of bars and other businesses sit on University Boulevard next door to campus.

Captain Mark Grimes with UAPD demonstrated how these speed bumps work, describing them as lightweight and easy to deploy.

Officers will lay them across different sections on University Boulevard between Reed Street and Campus Drive.

“It’s new. It’s old technology, but utilizing it for our advantage,” Grimes said. “It really reduces reckless driving, exhibition driving, the racing, and cruising that happens down here.”

They will place those portable speed bumps out on The Strip and some of its side streets between Wednesday and Sunday.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Arizona Department of Public Safety troopers performed a 'pit maneuver' on a truck in Scottsdale.
Caught on camera: Trooper stops fleeing driver on wrong side of busy Arizona freeway

Latest News

Collegiate athletics starting across Central Alabama
Source: WBRC video
Big changes in store for UA fans this fall before, during Bama home games
University of Alabama announces new addition to Crimson Tide Sports Network broadcast crew
Nick Dunlap
Alabama’s Nick Dunlap talks win at U.S. Amateur Championship