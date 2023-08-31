Judge considering two motions in the gerrymandering case against the Jefferson County Commission

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Some voters are now accusing the Jefferson County Commission of packing black voters into Districts 1 and 2 in an effort to illegally gerrymander and not accurately represent the entire community.

It seems to be a huge issue across Alabama as Wednesday’s hearing follows the recent redrawing of some congressional maps in Alabama.

Both county attorneys and the plaintiffs made their arguments Wednesday morning and afternoon on why this case should or should not move forward.

A demographer, or population and statistics expert, was called to the stand to shed some light on how election maps like Jefferson County’s are created and arguments soon transitioned to the idea of a preliminary injunction.

If an injunction is granted, it means the commission could not use the current election maps to elect county commissioners.

The judge has not ruled on either the motion to dismiss the preliminary injunction motion yet. Those rulings could still be weeks away.

“I would anticipate that we would have a decision in the next few weeks if not sooner given what is at stake in terms of us being able to have a fair and more equitable election. The court is probably going to prioritize making a decision on this,” said one of the plaintiff’s co-counsel’s Richard Rice.

I reached out to the Jefferson County Commission for comment, but a county spokesperson says they do not comment on pending litigation.

