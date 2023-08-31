Inaugural Stop the Violence Classic message aimed to reach entire community

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Thursday night, the Ramsay Rams will face the Parker Thundering Heard for the inaugural Stop The Violence Classic.

Head Football coach for Ramsay, Ronie Jackson, said the idea for the Classic came from the players themselves. Since they had a platform, they wanted to use it to spread an impactful message.

“We’re trying to impact our community. We’re trying to bring everyone together for our biggest rivalry in the state,” said Jackson.

At the game will be organizations offering mentorship, support and resources for people impacted by gun violence.

Larry Luckey will be there with Faith in Action and hopes to impact at least one person during the game.

“Maybe I can tell some young man, guns are not good. Guns will ruin you. Guns will take you someplace you’ve never been before, prison, even death,” said Luckey.

Sylvester Cannon, also with Faith in Action, said a high school football game is a great way to reach the entire community.

“This is something where everybody can come together and have a good time. And while we’re having a good time, let’s listen to each other, let’s talk to each other let’s let everybody see what we all want,” said Cannon.

Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Legion Field.

