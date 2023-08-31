Hurricane drives planes to safety in Tuscaloosa

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Hurricane Idalia did more than scurry inland West Florida residents away from their homes. The massive storm also forced pilots to fly their planes to safe ground and that high ground was Tuscaloosa. Airport officials a total of seven small planes flew into yesterday afternoon. They arrived from the Orlando area nearly 500 miles away in the air.

Higher ground, away from danger.

“It was a hike,” said Andrew Roney.

A hike of nearly 500 miles for Andrew Roney, a flight instructor for My Flight in Orlando. Roney flew a twin engine. It took him more than 2 hours to make it to Tuscaloosa, running away from Hurricane Idalia.

“It was more of a safe measure to travel. It was pretty smooth for the most part. There were some thunderstorms we had to navigate around,” said Roney.

30 minutes behind Roney was fellow instructor pilot Marshall Smith at 15,000 feet in the single engine plane.

“This is the first time I’ve done something like this. I think it’s been pretty fun so far,” said Smith.

Steve Provencio is the General Manager for Hawthorne Aviation at the Tuscaloosa National Airport. Provencio says it’s not uncommon for pilots to land in Tuscaloosa to get away from storms.

“We get a good bit of aircraft from time to time. A lot of times we’ll get military; they have to relocate from too private customers so we’re just far enough away. We’re not too far,” said Provencio.

Provencio says pilots often stay in local hotels, take a tour of the area, and wait it out. That’s what Roney and Smith are doing.

“They get to visit University of Alabama, nice campus,” said Roney.

Tuscaloosa is often a safe haven for pilots to get away from any storm on the coast, far enough inland but not so far away to make it cost prohibitive.

“They’re very helpful, plenty of room for our airplanes and accommodating,” said Roney.

Andrew Roney and Marshall Smith say they will likely fly back Thursday.

“There might be a little bit of turbulence on the way back,” said Smith.

But first, they have to wait for Hurricane Idalia to simmer down.

Andrew Roney and Marshall Smith says they’re not aware of any damage reports coming from their home base in Orlando.

