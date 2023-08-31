Greater B’ham Humane Society collecting donations for those impacted by Idalia

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.

Folks at the GBHS say they manage one of the largest disaster response units in the southeast and they are working with local and national partners to help in any way they can.

You can help by donating online, by purchasing items off their Amazon wish list, or dropping off donations at their Adoption Center on Snow Drive.

🐶 GBHS is collecting donations for those affected by Hurricane Idalia 🐱 Every year, natural disasters devastate the... Posted by Greater Birmingham Humane Society on Wednesday, August 30, 2023

