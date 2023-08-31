Greater B’ham Humane Society collecting donations for those impacted by Idalia
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:38 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Greater Birmingham Humane Society is collecting donations for those impacted by Hurricane Idalia.
Folks at the GBHS say they manage one of the largest disaster response units in the southeast and they are working with local and national partners to help in any way they can.
You can help by donating online, by purchasing items off their Amazon wish list, or dropping off donations at their Adoption Center on Snow Drive.
Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.
Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.