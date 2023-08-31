First Alert Weather: Sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s Thursday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Idalia weakened into a tropical storm Thursday afternoon. The system is expected to move just offshore of the coast of North Carolina today and then move over the western Atlantic into the weekend.

We have a very nice looking day today. Drier air is in place, with temps starting out in the 60s in many areas this morning. Our skies should end up mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Winds are expected to continue from the north at 5 to 10 mph. The weather is looking fantastic for UAB and Samford football games this evening. I would plan for temperatures cooling into the upper 70s around kickoff.

Showers Possible Friday: A weak disturbance to our south is forecast to move into the southern half of Alabama Friday. It will likely bring us more cloud cover and a chance for showers. We are forecasting mostly cloudy skies Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. I’ve increased the chance for rain to 50 percent. Locations south of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 65 have the best chance to see scattered storms Friday. A few showers could linger Friday evening across Central Alabama, but I think most high school football games should be good to go for dry weather.

Labor Day Weekend: The holiday weekend is shaping up to be pretty decent. The disturbance that could produce a few showers across Alabama Friday will likely push to the west leaving us mostly dry for the weekend. I think we’ll end up mostly cloudy Saturday, partly cloudy Sunday, and mostly sunny on Monday. If anyone sees an isolated shower on Saturday, it will likely occur areas south and west across the state. Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. College football games should be good to go over the weekend across the state. Just remember to apply sunscreen as the UV Index will remain high. Humidity levels should end up comfortable, so the heat index won’t be in dangerous territory over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low to mid 90s going into next week.

The Rest of the Tropics: Hurricane Franklin is moving away from Bermuda with tropical storm force winds expected to subside later this morning.

Tropical Depression Eleven remains small and disorganized. It is meandering over the central Atlantic, not posing a threat to anyone.

We continue to watch two other disturbances that have a chance to develop. One area of concern is a disorganized cluster of storms associated with the remnants of Gert. Conditions appear unfavorable for development, so odds are very low (10 percent) for it becoming a tropical depression or storm. We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a high chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next 48 hours.

