Firefighter’s union president discusses Birmingham station conditions after photos circulate online

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A representative of the firefighter’s union spoke with FOX6 after photos were posted on social media that the poster claims are of Fire Station 26. Those photos show what appear to be mold.

“More than half are those older built in the 60s 70s stations that are just old and tired,” says Stephen Cook, the President of the International Association of Firefighter’s Local 117.

The conditions of Birmingham’s fire stations are a constant topic of discussion for Cook. He says it’s not a matter of if they need to be renovated, but when.

“That has been the discussion between the mayor and I is when can this happen, and the reality is we’re trying to put band aids on things that already have band aids on them, but the city does want to replace some of those aging stations, and 26 is a perfect example of one that needs to be replaced,” Cook says.

Cook says money has been set aside for upgrades to all the stations, but with 32 stations to maintain, timelines remain unclear on when to expect them.

“Station 26 is a very old building. I would encourage you, you have access to all the public buildings in the city, go look at all 32 stations. A lot of people in the city forget that we live at those stations and they are open and someone is there 24 hours a day seven days a week,” Cook told FOX6.

FOX6 did attempt to go inside Station 26, but we were turned away. Meanwhile, Cook says he’s seen firsthand how the conditions of these buildings impact morale.

“People have made transfer requests based on the conditions of stations saying, ‘Its an honor to work here it’s a busy station, I love being able to serve a busy station but I can’t fight the roaches anymore’,” he says.

FOX6 received an official statement from Birmingham Fire Wednesday evening, saying quote:

“We take the health and safety of our personnel seriously. We’re working with the City to address the condition of all of our facilities.

The images posted on social media are being addressed and in the process of being resolved.

Inspectors will provide an up to date review and next steps tomorrow.

We look forward to updating our personnel on the Inspectors assessment and next steps.”

We also reached out to the city for comment, they said they are working on an assessment of the fire stations, and should be able to provide us with one as early as Thursday.

