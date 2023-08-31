Drive Slow: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reminding people to slow down in school zones

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is only in the third week of school, and they’ve already dealt with a student being hit. Thankfully, that child is OK, but it could’ve been worse.

Sgt. Jake Money says our responsibility is to ensure students get on and off buses safely by paying more attention, slowing down, and being patient.

Jefferson County has more than 65 schools, so Sgt. Money says they see a lot, especially regarding accidents. Sometimes, they deal with them every week, and many are because people are not paying attention near bus stops, or even at schools, during drop-off and pick-up times.

He adds some parents don’t follow the rules when it comes to carpooling and are picking children up in undesignated areas, which could be dangerous.

They also see people passing by school buses as children get on and off, which is against the law and could cost you anywhere from $150 to $300 in traffic tickets.

“Once you see a school bus preparing to slow down and you see the brakes, you know they are getting ready to stop even though that stop sign is not out yet. Don’t try to pass it,” adds Sgt. Money. “Wait! That means you are the first car to hold up the rest of the traffic. And then in a school zone, they just need to pay full attention and just really slow their speed to at least no higher than that posted speed limit, but my suggestion is to go lower.”

Many school buses do have cameras, and law enforcement can check those when people do not stop for the stop signs. Sgt. Money says we all should be driving with care like it’s our loved one getting on and off those buses.

