LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

Drive Slow: Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reminding people to slow down in school zones

Driving safety in school zones and around school buses
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is only in the third week of school, and they’ve already dealt with a student being hit. Thankfully, that child is OK, but it could’ve been worse.

Sgt. Jake Money says our responsibility is to ensure students get on and off buses safely by paying more attention, slowing down, and being patient.

Jefferson County has more than 65 schools, so Sgt. Money says they see a lot, especially regarding accidents. Sometimes, they deal with them every week, and many are because people are not paying attention near bus stops, or even at schools, during drop-off and pick-up times.

He adds some parents don’t follow the rules when it comes to carpooling and are picking children up in undesignated areas, which could be dangerous.

They also see people passing by school buses as children get on and off, which is against the law and could cost you anywhere from $150 to $300 in traffic tickets.

“Once you see a school bus preparing to slow down and you see the brakes, you know they are getting ready to stop even though that stop sign is not out yet. Don’t try to pass it,” adds Sgt. Money. “Wait! That means you are the first car to hold up the rest of the traffic. And then in a school zone, they just need to pay full attention and just really slow their speed to at least no higher than that posted speed limit, but my suggestion is to go lower.”

Many school buses do have cameras, and law enforcement can check those when people do not stop for the stop signs. Sgt. Money says we all should be driving with care like it’s our loved one getting on and off those buses.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

District 10 Rep. David Cole arrested, charged with voting fraud
North Alabama State Rep. David Cole resigns, enters guilty plea agreement
Source: WBRC video
Inaugural Stop the Violence Classic message aimed to reach entire community
Making sure you're more prepared for severe weather
Alabama Resilience Council meets this week to help with disaster response
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project
Gov. Ivey announces widening of I-65 and I-59, Hoover Interchange Project