LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact Us

City of Hoover announces parks and public spaces results for new master plan

Hoover announces results of parks and recreation plan survey
By Aajene Robinson
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you may be one of the thousands of people who want to see more events outside.

Hoover city leaders are reviewing the recent survey results from you about parks and public spaces in the city. They received thousands of responses.

City leaders said back in April and May that the city received an overwhelming response from residents to enhance the quality of life in the city.

The parks and rec survey was designed to gather information from residents about what they want to see in the next 20 years.

The survey covered a variety of topics like park usage, community engagement, desired amenities, programming preferences, and accessibility.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s goal is to use this plan as a guidebook for future decisions.

“Our citizens want to see more things like farmers markets, outdoor types of events that bring families together so those are the things we will continue to focus on,” Brocato said.

The next steps for the city is to compile the results into a master plan for city council, the board, and planning and zoning committee to approve. They hope this will be done by thanksgiving.

Get news alerts in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store or subscribe to our email newsletter here.

Copyright 2023 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Student found dead at Jacksonville State University housing building
Deputy Tony Palmisano captured a photo of the animal, saying it looked like it was “patiently...
Alligator found ‘patiently waiting’ for Dollar General to open
A tragic accident at Warrior Met Coal No. 4 Mine caused one death and two injuries.
1 dead, 2 injured after serious accident at Warrior Met Coal mine
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Gov. Ivey announces 3 interstate projects
Law enforcement training hosted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Law enforcement training hosted by Jefferson County Sheriff's Office
Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
Businesses in Tuscaloosa are ready for football season
St. Clair County school district hiring bus drivers
St. Clair County school district hiring bus drivers
Sheriff's office warning about scams involving fake checks
Sheriff's office warning about scams involving fake checks