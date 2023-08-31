City of Hoover announces parks and public spaces results for new master plan

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - If you live in Hoover, you may be one of the thousands of people who want to see more events outside.

Hoover city leaders are reviewing the recent survey results from you about parks and public spaces in the city. They received thousands of responses.

City leaders said back in April and May that the city received an overwhelming response from residents to enhance the quality of life in the city.

The parks and rec survey was designed to gather information from residents about what they want to see in the next 20 years.

The survey covered a variety of topics like park usage, community engagement, desired amenities, programming preferences, and accessibility.

Hoover Mayor Frank Brocato said the city’s goal is to use this plan as a guidebook for future decisions.

“Our citizens want to see more things like farmers markets, outdoor types of events that bring families together so those are the things we will continue to focus on,” Brocato said.

The next steps for the city is to compile the results into a master plan for city council, the board, and planning and zoning committee to approve. They hope this will be done by thanksgiving.

