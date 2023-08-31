Chilton Co. man uses bobber hunt as a way to get families into the outdoors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Have you noticed you or your child being on screens a lot? It may be time to think of some more fun ways to get outdoors.

One man in Chilton County has done just that—and it’s getting kids ‘bobbing’ up and down with excitement.

“I’m giving prizes to people, but I’m hoping that they’ll come out here and be like, you know what, the outdoors is fun. Let’s do this more,” said Zachary McDaniel, a content creator who thought of this idea just recently.

Kids, teens, and parents are getting outdoors to look for specially marked bobbers—put out by McDaniel, who has a YouTube channel about the outdoors. He explained how he got the idea.

“I started playing video games and you know, doing all the things that the kids are doing nowadays. And then I finally started fishing. I picked up a fishing pole and realized I was a lot happier doing that. I thought, ‘What better thing to do with my time than get other kids and other people outside creating outdoor content?,’” McDaniel said.

He said getting outdoors—made a much deeper impact than just limiting his screen time.

“I was diagnosed with depression at a very young age. [It is] you know, something I’ve always struggled with. Six months ago, when I picked up a fishing pole for the first time, it’s crazy how far it’s come since you know, just picking up a fishing pole then. But getting outdoors myself, I you know, I instantly felt better,” McDaniel said.

A new fisherman himself—he hopes to inspire his own kids and others to appreciate nature and what it has in store.

“Originally I was gonna have rubber ducks. It didn’t make much sense. And then I was walking through Walmart and I saw the barbers I was like, that’s it, you know, I’m gonna hide these barbers on put codes on them or get everybody outside and it’s been incredible,” He said.

A kid there looking was very happy with his finds from the hunt, and the cash reward he got. He came to this park just to look for bobbers Zach posted about online.

He’s not the only one—many in the community are taking notice.

“This isn’t about money. Like I said, I hope people remember that. I’m going broke doing this. I do plan to hit Shelby County, Jefferson County, some counties down south, you know, maybe even some in some other states,” He said.

He said now he has parents telling him their kids are asking to fish and try other outdoor activities.

You can find out where the bobbers can be found using ith clues found in Zach’s videos.

