Auburn set for game one of the Hugh Freeze era

Hugh Freeze era begins Saturday
By Jake Stansell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:53 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - After a record-setting number of season tickets sold for Auburn football, the Tigers are ready to get their season started on Saturday.

Coach Hugh Freeze said he’s going to probably have more family than ever in attendance for the first home game. Of course, he says the team still needs to play well.

It’s going to be a reveal party of all sorts, really trying to find out what this Auburn team is all about in game one. We do know that Michigan State transfer QB Payton Thorne will be QB1. It’s also going to be an expanded stadium, expected to be full capacity, as the Auburn faithful are excited to kick off the 2023 campaign.

The run game looks to be very healthy as well led by Jarquez Hunter. But as far as who the Tigers will be facing this weekend, UMass had a nice win over New Mexico State last Saturday.

Coach Freeze talked about the matchup against the Minutemen this week.

“And really again, chaotic in their defensive front when they’re mixing it up with their three down, four down. I think they’re deeper than they’ve been and better in the secondary. Last year, their record was atrocious, and they had a top-10 defense in the country. They play as hard as any team in the country,” Freeze said.

Kickoff at Jordan Hare is set for 2:30 P.M.

