Alabama Resilience Council meets this week to help with disaster response

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WBRC) - The Alabama Resilience Council met for the first time in Montgomery Wednesday morning. Governor Ivey signed an executive order in May for several state agencies to work together to protect lives and property before disaster strikes.

Data shows in the last 40 years, more than 1,000 people have died in Alabama from natural disasters, and the state has spent half a billion responding to natural disasters. This council is one-way leaders try to do something different and decrease these numbers.

It includes organizations like the Alabama Emergency Management Agency, the Alabama Department of Insurance, and the Alabama Department of Commerce. Their motto is to build stronger, live safer, and recover quicker.

Insurance Commissioner Mark Fowler says this is something leaders have worked on for about 20 years, and he’s happy to see it finally happening, and it’s not just for natural disasters.

“We seek and also work in areas that are not necessarily natural disasters but where we would call harmful society impacts and dangerous circumstances that affect a cyber-attack. A health scare,” says Fowler. “Those kinds of things that the same principles would work to prepare in advance and just so you can withstand it better and recover quicker.”

Commissioner Fowler says today’s meeting was an introduction for all the groups, and they plan to meet every two months.

