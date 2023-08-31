LawCall
15-year-old girl facing murder charges after killing mother’s fiance, authorities say

Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is...
Florida authorities say they are investigating a shooting involving a 15-year-old girl who is facing murder charges.(Antenore via Canva | File image)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 3:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) - Authorities in Florida say a 15-year-old girl shot and killed her mother’s fiance Wednesday morning.

According to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to reports of a shooting at the Essex Pointe Apartments around 7 a.m.

Deputies said the 15-year-old, later identified as Sunshine James, entered her mother’s room with a gun and began shooting.

Sunshine first started shooting at her mother before opening fire on her mom’s fiance.

The man was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced deceased. The mother was reportedly grazed by bullets but was not seriously injured.

The 15-year-old left the scene following the shooting before being taken into custody at a friend’s home in the area.

Authorities said it wasn’t immediately clear what brought on the shooting as their investigation continues.

Sunshine is facing charges that include first-degree murder.

The man killed has not yet been identified.

