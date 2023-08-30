LawCall
Warrior ending emergency services for the town of Kimberly

Reaction to EMS changes, Kimberly
By Bria Chatman
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KIMBERLY, Ala. (WBRC) - The city of Warrior is no longer providing emergency services in the town of Kimberly. Leaders say the change will not impact the services residents receive. Emergency calls from the town will be responded to by Regional Paramedic Services.

Kimberly Mayor Pro-Tem, Tanya Cowart said the change happened because the town couldn’t get on the same page with the city of Warrior about continuing to provide ambulance services. Further, when the the town found out about a price increase, they felt it was best to find another option.

Mayor Cowart added that if Kimberly continued using the city of Warrior’s emergency services it would’ve cost the town about $42,000 per year. Since Kimberly was already using RPS occasionally, they decided it would be best to swap to them full-time.

“It was two weeks ago the council decided to vote, and we decided to go ahead when Warrior submitted. They want 35 hundred dollars a month and 42 thousand dollars a year from the city of Kimberly,” adds Cowart. “They were unwilling to negotiate prices to discuss prices. When I looked at their transport calls over the last year, Kimberly was only 14. Seven percent of their transport calls.”

Mayor Cowart says this change will not impact neighbors much, adding the wait time will continue to be in a 10- to 13-minute window, and taxpayers will not have to pay for the new service.

WBRC did reach out to the city of Warrior and will update the story when we hear back.

