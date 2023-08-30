Understanding and recognizing learning differences in children

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Recent statistics from the National Center for Education reveal that approximately 1 in 5 children in the United States grapple with a learning disability. Strikingly, only about 1 in 4 of these children, equating to approximately 1.7 million individuals, are identified and receiving specialized educational services.

Among this population is Dr. A. Jordan Wright, who was one of the 1 in 4.

Dr. A. Jordan Wright, associated with Parallel Learning, shared his experience, saying, “I thought I had a reading disability because I couldn’t read a book. It turns out I read fine. My skills are fine. I just couldn’t focus.”

Diagnosed with ADHD during his college years, Dr. Wright reflects on the potential struggles he could have avoided had he been aware of his condition earlier and had access to appropriate resources. “All of the headaches that I could’ve avoided... I had to work really hard,” he lamented.

Today, Dr. Wright serves as the Chief Clinical Officer at Parallel Learning, an organization committed to expanding resource access for children with learning differences.

He extends advice on recognizing potential signs in children:

“Kids who struggle with reading, falling behind in mathematics.”

While these are overt indicators, he emphasizes that less evident signs often manifest behaviorally or emotionally, including resistance towards school attendance, acting out, or adopting the role of a class clown.

Dr. Wright underscores that identifying a learning difference necessitates a collaborative approach between parents and schools. He urges parents not to hesitate in seeking evaluations.

“Schools are required to evaluate. Public schools are required under IDEA to evaluate for learning differences, for disabilities, for anything that means that a kid is not able to access the curriculum.”

Dr. Wright highlights that evaluation options extend to private psychologists as well. If a child is diagnosed with a learning disability, ensuring they receive legally entitled services from their school is crucial. Additionally, seeking private assistance, if feasible, is a viable course of action.

Navigating the landscape of learning disabilities requires informed partnerships and proactive advocacy, aiming to provide every child with the opportunity to succeed, according to Wright.

