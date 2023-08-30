Texas Roadhouse - BBQ Pull Pork

BBQ Pulled Pork

Ingredients (Serves up to 12 people)

1 each Boneless pork butt (8-10 pounds)

1 cup Water

2 tablespoons Liquid smoke

¾ cup BBQ rub (use TXRH Rib Rub or your favorite seasoning)

2 cup BBQ sauce (we recommend Cattleman’s or Sweet Baby Ray’s)

Directions

Preheat oven to 250 degrees. Cut pork butt into 2 pieces, coat all sides with BBQ rub. Pour liquid smoke and water into a large roasting pan, place the pork into the pan, and cover tightly with 2 layers of foil. Cook the pork for 5-6 hours. Pork is done when it’s very tender and you can break it apart with a fork. Remove pork from the pan and place on a cutting board. Discard the liquid from the pan. Using a large fork or tongs, break the pork into 1- 2-inch chunks and place these pieces in a large bowl. Pour the BBQ sauce over the pork and mix well to coat. Serve immediately. Another option is to refrigerate the cooked pork and store below 40 degrees. Place in a baking pan or cookie sheet and bake in a 350-degree oven for 15-20 minutes until pork reaches 165 degrees and is lightly caramelized. Serve and enjoy!

