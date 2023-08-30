LawCall
Talladega Main Street to create business incubator

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 10:59 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
TALLADEGA, Ala. (WBRC) -Business has been booming lately in Talladega with over 30 businesses opening in the city within the past year.

“There’s so much happening here that we’re almost like a well-kept secret. I feel like the biggest thing is that we are the next biggest thing,” Dr. Eboni Truss with Talladega Main Street’s Economic Vitality Committee said.

To help keep the business community within Talladega thriving, the city is providing $100,000 through the American Rescue Plan to Talladega Main Street in order to start a business incubator. Truss says the incubator will offer a wide range of services like office space, mentors and investors to startup companies and individual entrepreneurs.

“We want to be the place where they go to find out what grants are available for them to meet with angel investors things like that and loan programs with various lenders,” Truss said. Truss believes that once the incubator gets fully up and running, it will have a direct and tangible impact on the community.

“There are super industrious people, very smart great ideas, dreamers in this city who really, really have a heart for Talladega and who have heart in Talladega. We want to support them,” Truss explained.

Truss said that a handful of anchor businesses will eventually make up the full incubator. In the meantime, they are planning to start up mini incubators that are industry focused to get the ball rolling.

To learn more about the business incubator, contact Talladega Main Street Executive Director Cathryn Reohrig at 256-589-0836.

