Shelby County Schools provide career exploration opportunities through virtual reality headsets for students

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Shelby County School District is giving students the opportunity to explore different careers through virtual reality headsets.

This is all part of the district’s focus on innovation, one of the key areas of their new strategic plan.

Julie Godfrey, the Career Tech. Education Supervisor for Shelby County Schools, said that the school district recieved a grant from the State Department of Education and funding from the 58 INC. and the Shelby County Chamber, that allowed them to purchase VR headsets. The school was able to purchase to sets of VR goggles for middle and high school students.

“This is their world, they are used to doing thing virtually,” Godfrey said.

Mr. Adams’ career tech class at Montevallo Middle School was the first to try out the new headsets.

Sydney Smotherman, a student in Mr. Adams’ class, said, “I love VR I think it’s a good way to get out of the real world but still be able to do things that you love,”

These students are getting experience being an EMT, a line worker, a registered nurse and much more.

“Just planting those nuggets just to see what students are interested in, what they are not, and the best way is to get them out doing that and this is the next best thing with virtual reality,” Godfrey said.

Smotherman said she wants to be an EMT and after using the VR headset she feels confident she can make that her reality in the future.

When asked about what she learned, Smotherman said “that you have to be careful, and the patient can always be in different conditions, and you have to figure out which one.”

All 8th grade students in the district will have an opportunity to use the headsets.

The school district hopes the VR headsets will give their students inspiration and excitement about their futures.

