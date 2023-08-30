Pedestrian killed in Cullman Co. crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man from Virginia Beach, Virginia has died after being hit and killed.

State Troopers have identified the victim as Daniel L. Johnson. He was 48.

Johnson was killed when he was hit by a 2008 Ford Explorer driven by a woman from Hanceville.

The crash happened on Highway 31 near Jochum Road approximately 3:15 p.m. August 29.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.

