Jefferson Co. residents file complaint saying new district maps dilute Black voter strength

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A group of Jefferson County residents are challenging commission districts, saying that the new district maps dilute the power of Black voters. The voters and their attorneys accuse the Jefferson County Commission of packing Black voters into Districts 1 and 2.

They claim the new district map adopted by the commission dilutes Black voter strength in Districts 3, 4 and 5. The complaint filed in federal court says that Jefferson County has had a long history of diluting Black political power.

The county had three commissioners until 1985 when that number increased to five in order to create two majority black and three majority white districts. The complaint asserts that the Black population has increased from 33.3% in the 1980 Census to 42.5% Black in the 2020 Census. The plaintiffs say the 2021 redistricting plan splits along racial lines “23 of the 34 incorporated municipalities in Jefferson County.” The complaint goes onto mention solutions, saying, a reasonable plan includes “at least three districts that provide Black voters an effective opportunity to elect candidates of their choice.”

Richard Rice, who represents the plaintiffs in the case, said, “A more just electorate that would lead to fairer elections and more candidates who are going to be representative of the overall majority interests in Jefferson County.”

Plaintiffs, such as Michael Hansen, say that the current district lines do not represent the community as a whole. Hansen explained, “This gerrymandering and the like, the net effect is that it drives our candidates, our politics to the extreme and what we end up with is something that does not really resemble the population.”

“As a Black voter, as a Black resident in Jefferson County, it’s literally about equity, fairness and making sure that the residents of Jefferson County have a voice,” another plaintiff said.

A spokesperson for the county says they do not comment on pending litigation.

WBRC will have a team at the hearing Wednesday at 10 a.m. at the federal courthouse in downtown Birmingham.

