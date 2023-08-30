Huntsville response group leads ‘Bama to Maui relief efforts

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Reverend Kerry Holder-Joffrion is an ordained Episcopal priest who has served at Huntsville’s Church of the Nativity and Monte Sano Methodist but her collar doesn’t keep her bound to one pulpit or one place.

She is well known in interfaith circles across north Alabama, serving ecumenically wherever she’s needed and has led pilgrimages to far away spots to help seekers find inner peace. Post 9/11, she organized the annual Labyrinth Walk at the US Space and Rocket Center where she teaches coping skills to service members and first responders and offering emotional support to those impacted by war.

Reverend Kerry left her beloved cabin atop Monte Sano when the call came to serve on the Hawaiian Island of Kauai. She is now on a three-year mission assignment as the vicar of West Kauai. In early August, halfway through her stay, she got another call as the nearby island of Maui was on fire.

Lahaina, on Maui’s west coast, was incinerated along with many of its people. Reverend Kerry says “there are thousands of people suffering mightily underneath the aftermath of this disaster. Compassion has to wear boots and it has to be long term.”

Reverend Kerry, who the Hawaiians call “Kahu”(priest) Kerry suddenly was not only the vicar of West Kauai but also assumed the role of Maui Relief Response Coordinator for the Episcopal Church.

“I got the call because of my work with EF5 tornadoes in north Alabama and my work with Episcopal Relief during the tornado disasters we’ve experienced in the last 10 years at home,” she said.

“Kahu” Kerry immediately made a plan and formed a small team who had specialized training and her first call went to Tiffany Watkins. Watkins is a firefighter, a nurse (with training in the NICU and on a psychiatric ward) and a community activist. She was also named a Huntsville Hospital “hero” for her work in the area responding to the April 2011 tornado outbreak.

She rallied seamstresses during the COVID-19 pandemic , leading a mask-making effort for those who needed them. Thousands were sewn and donated before they were available commercially. WAFF 48 News highlighted her efforts then, and now, as she flew to Maui to put her skills to work.

Watkins arrived with two suitcases from Alabama filled with donated ointments, medicine and basic supplies. She joined the volunteer team Joffrion formed that included an emergency room doctor, a veterinarian tech and engineer. Joffrion’s husband, Peter, former Huntsville City Attorney, drove one of the two vans in the caravan. They tagged along with the Episcopal Church’s direct mobile ministry, A Cup of Cold Water, that’s long established on Maui.

“They have a wonderful van. It’s very organized, well stocked with clothing, bedding, sheets, dog food, cat food, toiletries and food and water. They would go to where the people were in need and the people would come to the van. We also had a minivan, and we followed that van. In the back of the minivan, we had tents, tarps, camping equipment and two large suitcases full of medical supplies, diagnostic tools,” Watkins said. “They would go to the first van and get their needs and if they needed a doctor or nurse or some mental health counseling, they would come to the second van and we would work with them. Kerry would spend time with them. They had a lot of spiritual needs. Just trying to understand what all has happened. It was a big group effort”.

Watkins says she hit the ground running and even helped perform medical procedures on people and their pets in a parking lot as many of them were burned. The team learned quickly to disassociate themselves from the disaster.

“Don’t look around you work one on one with the people who are right in front of you. Reverend Kerry shared, you don’t have a lot of time for a personal reaction and that’s really important in disaster, to not be reactive. What you do initially, when you are overwhelmed by that level of destruction, which of course any human being needs to be overwhelmed by that level of destruction, is you immediately look into the eyes of the person in front of you and see them as a human being and not as an object of help. That’s when helping hurts,” Watkins said.

This small team’s goal is to help those who are not in FEMA-based federal relief shelters. Those who are choosing, for now, to find shelter outside physical structures, on the beach or in the brush in makeshift shelters.

”The greatest need right now from north Alabama is prayer. The second greatest needs is money to empower and enable families to restore their lives again. Whether it be school supplies for the children to start back to school, whether it be food and water or tents, stakes, tarps. Tarps are absolutely necessary. There are no tarps on Maui. We’d love for north Alabama to do a tarp drop and send it to Maui. You can’t buy tarps in the store. People are having to create shade. The fire destroyed all the shade. Having to live in the sun without shade is absolutely impossible,” said Reverend Kerry.

Many are distrustful of government officials right now, but not distrustful of this ‘Bama to Maui- led group.

“It had to do with us riding on the coattails of the faithfulness of a Cup of Cold Water... and the other thing of course is, that we’re Southern women and who wouldn’t trust this accent,” Reverend Kerry said. “We have a lot of cultural sensitivity training and there’s nothing like a disaster to level the playing field culturally and allow people’s hearts to have a little more space for each other. But let us let us tell you this. The people of Hawaii are full of aloha. They are not stuck on pretense, and they welcome everyone who is there with the right heart and the right skills and the ability to listen with complete and open abandon and big, big wide arms.”

Watkins is back in Alabama organizing relief efforts and response and that includes finding and recruiting future volunteers.

“We need volunteers who have medical background, veterinary medicine background. We need people who have the ability to negotiate with the government and help families restore. We need people specifically who are able to do supply coordination. We need people who are willing to do corporate donations and work for the good through corporate giving. We need people who are compassionate caregivers and clergy who are willing to go into the flames instead of staying in their offices,” Reverend Kerry said. “The one thing that the Hawaiian people would say is that they are people of heart and people of aloha, and they would extend that from the ashes of Maui. So, it is true that even though they are right now fallen, they know what it means to be the Phoenix and they will rise but they won’t only do it for themselves. They’ll do it for us. We have a lot to learn from the Hawaiian people about what it means to love one another”.

If you would like to volunteer as part of the ‘Bama to Maui response on the mainland or Maui, send an email with your contact information and how you would like to help at BamatoMaui@gmail.com.

If you’d like to make a tax-deductible donation directly to the ‘Bama to Maui relief effort click here. There is a donation button which accepts major credit cards and PayPal. Place MAUI in the appropriate field.

If you would like to make a donation of new items on the wish list below, from Thursday, August 31- September 13, you can do that locally at the VFW Post 2702. It’s located at the corner of North Memorial Parkway/Sparkman Drive in Huntsville. Donations will be accepted Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

**ALL ITEMS NEED TO BE NEW **

TOP PRIORITY NEED:

Tarps ( small and medium size)

Tents (Small and pop up open wall shelter)

Tent stakes

Flashlights or head lamps with batteries

Camping lantern (Solar or battery powered)

50-100 ft. nylon ropes

Towels/washcloths

Sheets/pillow cases

Stuffed animals (New- 14 inch or less in size)

Board shorts (Various sizes)

Underwear (Various sizes- packaged)

Flip flops (Various sizes)

Bandanas

IMPORTANT ADDITIONAL ITEMS NEEDED:

MENTAL HEALTH AND CHILD NEEDS:

Items are needed to help foster coping skills and trauma recovery for children and adults. This list also includes some items the children need for returning to school

Coloring books

Notebooks/journals

Crayons

Colored pencils

Ink pens

School glue

Stuffed animals (New- 14 inches or less in size)

MEDICAL AND PERSONAL CARE NEEDS:

Antibiotic ointment

Gauze wraps

Bandage tape

Saline eye drops

Bug spray (Non aerosol)

Sanitary pads/tampons

Paper towels

Toilet paper

Antibacterial wipes

Tylenol/ibuprofen (Small containers)

Stocked toiletries bags (**travel size items*** bar soap, body wash, shampoo/conditioner, toothpaste, toothbrush/floss, lip balm, razor, non-aerosol deodorant, non-aerosol sun screen)

OTHER:

Gift cards to Walmart, Costco, Target, and Home Depot will also be accepted

