Hoover offering up RV spots to Hurricane Idalia evacuees

Hoover Met sign
Hoover Met sign(WBRC)
By Tristan Ruppert
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 8:50 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOOVER, Ala. (WBRC) - As Hurricane Idalia is inching towards the Florida coastline, people, organizations and cities in Alabama are looking for ways to help.

The city of Hoover is one city looking to help those looking to evacuate. City leaders said that they will be offering evacuees free spots at the city’s RV park at the Hoover Met.

The Hoover Met is a popular spot during the SEC baseball playoffs, and leaders are happy to see the space being used to help those who are hurting.

Hoover’s Mayor, Frank Brocato, says the city has 170 RV parking spots available. All will have hookups for power, water and sewer.

This is far from the first time the city has done this doing Hurricane season. Most recently, the city opened up spots last September for Hurricane Ian.

“We want to be a part of the solution for these folks and we will continue to do this. I know that our city enjoys doing it, our city council, they are very proud to be able to step up and help folks that are in distress,” said Mayor Brocato.

Alabama Power is also preparing to help people impacted in Georgia. The company says they’re planning to send three hundred and 25 company employees as well as 360 contract resources to Georgia Power Company.

