High school players push for inaugural “Stop the Violence Classic” in an effort to better Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Tuesday Birmingham City Leaders announced the inaugural Stop the Violence Classic between the Ramsay Rams and the Parker Thundering Herd.

The rivalry game will kick off Thursday night and while always intense, district leaders say that the athletes from both Birmingham City Schools are the ones who pushed to create the unique event.

This comes on the heels of an incident at Hueytown High School just this past Friday. Although the two are not related, events like the one in Hueytown seem to be happening more and more.

It is a fact that Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Mark Sullivan acknowledged at the Tuesday press conference, but he stressed this effort is for more than just one incident.

“There have been a couple of events at games across the state, but this is larger than that. In Birmingham City Schools since January of 2022, we have lost seventeen students to gun violence,” said Superintendent Sullivan.

He says that number is unacceptable and that more must be done to end the needless loss of life.

“If we lost seventeen students at single event that would be a national and international news story.”

He says students at both Parker and Ramsay were key in stepping up and helping make this event happen. So many of the students have seen the impacts of gun violence first hand.

“To me it was my step father, he persuaded me to keep playing football actually. It was a big thing. I lost him a year ago due to gun violence, and when he passed it was like a part of me was kind of gone,” said Ramsay Junior, Tremell Washington.

Stories like that are exactly why players believe this game is necessary. Some just hope that those who attend walk away knowing that violence is never the answer.

“Talk to each other more. Don’t resolve it in conflict. Talk to each other and more and talk about the problem and I feel like that will stop more violence,” said Parker Junior, Malik Muhammad.

There will be organizations set up outside the stadium for counseling, and mentors will also be walking around during the game. Players are planning to run out with tribute flags for some of their fallen classmates.

