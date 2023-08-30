First Alert Weather: Mostly cloudy and breezy Wednesday; Idalia forecast to make landfall as a Category 4 this morning

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Good morning and happy Wednesday.

Hurricane Idalia

The big national story this morning is Idalia. Unfortunately, the forecast from the National Hurricane Center has verified and Idalia is a major hurricane with winds up to 130 mph. It is moving to the north-northeast at 15 to 20 mph with a pressure down to 940 mb as of the 4 a.m. advisory. It makes it a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson scale. It is forecast to make landfall in the Big Bend of Florida this morning as a Category 4 hurricane.

Idalia could bring catastrophic and unprecedented storm surge of 12 to 16 feet along the Big Bend of Florida this morning. Heavy rain and inland flooding are likely as totals could add up to around 4 to 8 inches. Isolated tornadoes will be possible along the Florida Peninsula and into south Georgia. On top of that, a stronger storm means damaging winds farther inland in parts of north Florida, south Georgia, and into South Carolina later today.

Hurricane warnings have been extended to include south Georgia as winds could gust up to 70 to 90 mph in that region. Tropical Storm Warnings extend as far north as Macon, GA. It will likely result in massive power outages for north Florida, the southern half of Georgia, and into the Carolinas over the next 24 hours. The storm is forecast to move to the northeast and could be off the North Carolina coastline Thursday morning. It will then move out into the Atlantic and inch closer to Bermuda as a tropical storm as we go into the weekend.

Out The Door Forecast (WBRC)

First Alert AccuTrack Satellite and Radar is showing us partly to mostly cloudy with dry conditions. It remains a little muggy outside with temperatures mostly in the low to mid 70s. We will remain on the dry side of Idalia today, so rain chances appear very low for most of central Alabama. The spots that could see a few showers will likely occur in far east Alabama. I think we’ll stay mostly cloudy this morning and into the afternoon hours, but cloud cover will likely decrease in west Alabama and eventually into east Alabama by this evening and tonight. Winds will come from the north giving us lower humidity levels later today.

We are forecasting northerly winds at 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 20 mph. High temperatures will remain slightly below average with most of us in the upper 80s. If you have evening plans, we should end up partly cloudy and dry with temperatures cooling into the 70s by 7 p.m.

Dry and Sunny Thursday: Tomorrow will end up very nice across Central Alabama. Idalia will move out into the Atlantic and high pressure will build in temporarily across the Southeast. We could see just enough dry air to lower our temperatures into the low to mid 60s tomorrow morning. It’ll end up warmer to the south and cooler to the north. It would not surprise me if we saw a few upper 50s in parts of north Alabama Thursday morning.

Tomorrow should end up mostly sunny with highs in the upper 80s. Winds will continue from the north at 5 to 10 mph. The weather is looking fantastic for UAB and Samford football games tomorrow evening. I would plan for a mostly clear sky with temperatures cooling into the upper 70s around kickoff.

Showers Possible Friday: A weak disturbance to our south is forecast to move into the southern half of Alabama Friday. It will likely bring us more cloud cover and a chance for showers. We are forecasting a mostly cloudy sky Friday with morning temperatures in the upper 60s and highs in the mid to upper 80s. I’ve increased the chance for rain to 40 percent. Locations south of Interstate 20 and west of Interstate 65 have the best chance to see scattered storms Friday. A few showers could linger Friday evening across central Alabama, but I think most high school football games should be good to go for dry weather.

Labor Day Weekend: The holiday weekend is shaping up to be very nice. The disturbance that could produce a few showers across Alabama Friday will likely push to the west leaving us mostly dry for the weekend. I think we’ll end up partly cloudy Saturday, Sunday, and Monday. If anyone sees an isolated shower, it will likely occur along the Mississippi/Alabama border.

Morning temperatures are forecast to cool into the upper 60s with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. College football games should be good to go over the weekend across the state. Just remember to apply sunscreen as the UV Index will remain high. Humidity levels should end up comfortable, so the heat index won’t be in the dangerous territory over the weekend. Temperatures are forecast to climb into the low-to-mid 90s going into next week.

The Rest of the Tropics: Hurricane Franklin remains a strong hurricane with winds at 110 mph as of the 4 a.m. update. It is just east of Bermuda. It could bring tropical storm conditions across Bermuda today as it lifts to the northeast. It is forecast to weaken as it moves into the northern Atlantic. Franklin could help generate a rip current threat along the U.S. east coast over the next 2 to 3 days.

Tropical Depression Eleven formed late yesterday morning in the central Atlantic. It remains disorganized, and the National Hurricane Center is forecasting this system to eventually dissipate in the next 24 to 48 hours. It is no longer forecast to become a tropical storm at this time.

We continue to watch two other disturbances that have a chance to develop. One area of concern is a disorganized cluster of storms associated with the remnants of Gert. It is located several hundred miles north of the Leeward Islands. Conditions appear unfavorable for development, so odds are very low (10 percent) for it becoming a tropical depression or storm. We are also watching a tropical wave in the eastern Atlantic near the Cabo Verde Islands. It has a medium chance to develop into a tropical depression or storm in the next two to five days. Models hint that something could form, but it will likely remain in the Atlantic and stay away from the United States. Long-range models hint another tropical wave will push off Africa and possibly develop in the Central Atlantic by next week. It’ll be something to watch as it could end up close to the Lesser Antilles late next week and into next weekend.

