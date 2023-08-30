LawCall
County Line to get new town hall and community safe room
By WBRC Staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
COUNTY LINE, Ala. (WBRC) - The town of County Line will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for its new multi-use Town Hall and Community Safe Room September 5 at 4 p.m.

The building was funded through a $600,000 FEMA grant and will serve as a tornado shelter to protect more than 250 people from EF-5 tornadoes with winds speeds up to 250 mph.

The County Line Town Hall and Community Safe Room will also serve as a community center for local organization activities and a satellite operations center for Blount and Jefferson County Sheriff’s deputies.

The Town Hall and Community Safe Room will be located at 2843 County Line Drive, adjacent to the existing Town Hall.

