Collegiate athletics starting across Central Alabama

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall is almost here, and that means it’s time for one of the most glorious times of the year. Good weather, good vibes, and the return of college athletics. Students from all across the country have returned to campus and began practicing in their respective sports, some of those students have already begun regular season play.

From Tuscaloosa to Montevallo, from Auburn to Jacksonville, and from Boaz to right here in Birmingham, universities are all beginning to get into the swing of things. Below you can find a full schedule for each sport from every university across Central Alabama that is playing this week.

University of Alabama

August 31 Women’s soccer vs Miami. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+

September 1 Volleyball (competing in the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans) vs. Tulane. 6:30 p.m. first serve on ESPN+

September 2 Women’s Cross Country (competing in the Memphis Twilight) @ Memphis. Meet begins at 8 a.m. Volleyball (competing in the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans) vs. Alabama A&M. 11 a.m. first serve Football vs. Middle Tennessee State University. 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network

September 3 Volleyball (competing in the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans) vs. Sam Houston State. 11 a.m. first serve Women’s soccer @ Samford. 5 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+



Auburn University

August 31 Women’s soccer vs. Wake Forrest. 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network+

September 1 Cross Country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) vs. Jacksonville State

September 2 Volleyball (competing in the Seminole Invitational in Tallahassee) vs. Southern Methodist University. 12:00 p.m. first serve Football vs. UMASS. 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN

September 3 Volleyball (competing in the Seminole Invitational in Tallahassee) vs. Florida State. 12 p.m. first serve Women’s soccer vs American. 2 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network+



Birmingham-Southern College

August 31 Football vs, McMurray State (Neutral site game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas). 6 p.m. kickoff

September 1 Women’s soccer vs. Piedmont. 12 p.m. kickoff Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Texas Lutheran. 12:15 p.m. first serve Men’s soccer @ Lagrange College. 6 p.m. kickoff Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Trinity. 7 p.m. first serve

September 2 Cross Country (competing in the Berry College Cross Country Open) @ Berry College Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh. 12:15 p.m. first serve Women’s soccer @ Blue Mountain College. 4 p.m. kickoff Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Whitworth. 4:45 p.m. first serve



Jacksonville State University

September 1 Volleyball (competing in the Windy City Classic in Chicago) vs. Southeastern Missouri State. 2:30 p.m. first serve Cross Country hosing the Foothills Invitational Women’s soccer vs. Alcorn State. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ Volleyball (competing in the Windy City Classic in Chicago) vs. Chicago State. 7:30 p.m. first serve

September 2 Women’s golf (competing in the USA Intercollegiate) @ University of South Alabama Volleyball (competing in the Windy City Classic in Chicago) vs. UC Irvine. 12 p.m. first serve Football vs. Eastern Tennessee State University. 1 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+

September 3 Women’s golf (competing in the USA Intercollegiate) @ University of South Alabama Women’s soccer @ UT Chattanooga. 12 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+



Miles College

September 1 Cross Country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) @ Jacksonville State

September 2 Football @ Lane College. 2 p.m. kickoff



University of Montevallo

August 31 Men’s soccer @ Emmanuel University. 4 p.m. kickoff Women’s soccer @ Kentucky Wesleyan. 6 p.m. kickoff

September 1 Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. UT Tyler. 1:30 p.m. first serve Cross Country (competing in the Valdosta State University Border Clash) @ Valdosta State Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. Harding. 6:30 first serve

September 2 Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. Dallas Baptist University. 12:30 p.m. first serve Women’s soccer @ Trevecca. 1 p.m. kickoff Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. St. Edwards. 3 p.m. first serve Men’s soccer @ Clayton State. 6 p.m. kickoff



Samford University

August 31 Women’s soccer @ Ole Miss. 6 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network+ Football vs. Shorter. 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+

September 1 Cross country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) @ Jacksonville State Volleyball (hosting the Samford Invite) vs. Evansville. 7 p.m. first serve on ESPN+

September 3 Women’s soccer vs. Alabama. 5 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ Volleyball (hosting the Samford Invite) vs. UNA. 2 p.m. first serve on ESPN+



Snead State

August 31 Volleyball @ Lawson State. 5 p.m. first serve

September 1 Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Bishop State. 9 a.m. first serve Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Roane State. 4 p.m. first serve

September 2 Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Pearl River. 12 p.m. first serve Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Pensacola State. 4 p.m. first serve

September 3 Volleyball @ Costal Alabama (East). 1 p.m. first serve



UAB

August 31 Football vs. North Carolina A&T. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+ Women’s soccer @ TCU. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+

September 1 Cross country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) @ Jacksonville State Volleyball (competing in the University of Illinois Chicago Invite in Chicago) vs. Western Michigan. 10 a.m. first serve Volleyball (competing in the University of Illinois Chicago Invite in Chicago) vs. University of Illinois Chicago. 7 p.m. first serve Men’s soccer vs. Chicago State. 7 p.m. first serve

September 2 Volleyball (competing in the University of Illinois Chicago Invite in Chicago) vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. 3 p.m. first serve

September 3 Women’s soccer @ Stephen F. Austin State. 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN+ Men’s soccer vs. Houston Christian. 2 p.m. kickoff



