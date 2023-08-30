Collegiate athletics starting across Central Alabama
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Fall is almost here, and that means it’s time for one of the most glorious times of the year. Good weather, good vibes, and the return of college athletics. Students from all across the country have returned to campus and began practicing in their respective sports, some of those students have already begun regular season play.
From Tuscaloosa to Montevallo, from Auburn to Jacksonville, and from Boaz to right here in Birmingham, universities are all beginning to get into the swing of things. Below you can find a full schedule for each sport from every university across Central Alabama that is playing this week.
University of Alabama
- August 31
- Women’s soccer vs Miami. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- September 1
- Volleyball (competing in the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans) vs. Tulane. 6:30 p.m. first serve on ESPN+
- September 2
- Women’s Cross Country (competing in the Memphis Twilight) @ Memphis. Meet begins at 8 a.m.
- Volleyball (competing in the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans) vs. Alabama A&M. 11 a.m. first serve
- Football vs. Middle Tennessee State University. 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network
- September 3
- Volleyball (competing in the Green Wave Classic in New Orleans) vs. Sam Houston State. 11 a.m. first serve
- Women’s soccer @ Samford. 5 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
Auburn University
- August 31
- Women’s soccer vs. Wake Forrest. 6:30 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network+
- September 1
- Cross Country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) vs. Jacksonville State
- September 2
- Volleyball (competing in the Seminole Invitational in Tallahassee) vs. Southern Methodist University. 12:00 p.m. first serve
- Football vs. UMASS. 2:30 p.m. kickoff on ESPN
- September 3
- Volleyball (competing in the Seminole Invitational in Tallahassee) vs. Florida State. 12 p.m. first serve
- Women’s soccer vs American. 2 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network+
Birmingham-Southern College
- August 31
- Football vs, McMurray State (Neutral site game at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas). 6 p.m. kickoff
- September 1
- Women’s soccer vs. Piedmont. 12 p.m. kickoff
- Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Texas Lutheran. 12:15 p.m. first serve
- Men’s soccer @ Lagrange College. 6 p.m. kickoff
- Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Trinity. 7 p.m. first serve
- September 2
- Cross Country (competing in the Berry College Cross Country Open) @ Berry College
- Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Wisconsin-Oshkosh. 12:15 p.m. first serve
- Women’s soccer @ Blue Mountain College. 4 p.m. kickoff
- Volleyball (competing in the Trinity Invitational in San Antonio) vs. Whitworth. 4:45 p.m. first serve
Jacksonville State University
- September 1
- Volleyball (competing in the Windy City Classic in Chicago) vs. Southeastern Missouri State. 2:30 p.m. first serve
- Cross Country hosing the Foothills Invitational
- Women’s soccer vs. Alcorn State. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- Volleyball (competing in the Windy City Classic in Chicago) vs. Chicago State. 7:30 p.m. first serve
- September 2
- Women’s golf (competing in the USA Intercollegiate) @ University of South Alabama
- Volleyball (competing in the Windy City Classic in Chicago) vs. UC Irvine. 12 p.m. first serve
- Football vs. Eastern Tennessee State University. 1 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- September 3
- Women’s golf (competing in the USA Intercollegiate) @ University of South Alabama
- Women’s soccer @ UT Chattanooga. 12 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
Miles College
- September 1
- Cross Country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) @ Jacksonville State
- September 2
- Football @ Lane College. 2 p.m. kickoff
University of Montevallo
- August 31
- Men’s soccer @ Emmanuel University. 4 p.m. kickoff
- Women’s soccer @ Kentucky Wesleyan. 6 p.m. kickoff
- September 1
- Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. UT Tyler. 1:30 p.m. first serve
- Cross Country (competing in the Valdosta State University Border Clash) @ Valdosta State
- Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. Harding. 6:30 first serve
- September 2
- Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. Dallas Baptist University. 12:30 p.m. first serve
- Women’s soccer @ Trevecca. 1 p.m. kickoff
- Volleyball (competing in the UT Tyler Invitational in Tyler, Texas) vs. St. Edwards. 3 p.m. first serve
- Men’s soccer @ Clayton State. 6 p.m. kickoff
Samford University
- August 31
- Women’s soccer @ Ole Miss. 6 p.m. kickoff on SEC Network+
- Football vs. Shorter. 6 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- September 1
- Cross country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) @ Jacksonville State
- Volleyball (hosting the Samford Invite) vs. Evansville. 7 p.m. first serve on ESPN+
- September 3
- Women’s soccer vs. Alabama. 5 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- Volleyball (hosting the Samford Invite) vs. UNA. 2 p.m. first serve on ESPN+
Snead State
- August 31
- Volleyball @ Lawson State. 5 p.m. first serve
- September 1
- Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Bishop State. 9 a.m. first serve
- Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Roane State. 4 p.m. first serve
- September 2
- Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Pearl River. 12 p.m. first serve
- Volleyball (competing in the Pensacola State Tournament) vs. Pensacola State. 4 p.m. first serve
- September 3
- Volleyball @ Costal Alabama (East). 1 p.m. first serve
UAB
- August 31
- Football vs. North Carolina A&T. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- Women’s soccer @ TCU. 7 p.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- September 1
- Cross country (competing in the Foothills Invitational) @ Jacksonville State
- Volleyball (competing in the University of Illinois Chicago Invite in Chicago) vs. Western Michigan. 10 a.m. first serve
- Volleyball (competing in the University of Illinois Chicago Invite in Chicago) vs. University of Illinois Chicago. 7 p.m. first serve
- Men’s soccer vs. Chicago State. 7 p.m. first serve
- September 2
- Volleyball (competing in the University of Illinois Chicago Invite in Chicago) vs. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville. 3 p.m. first serve
- September 3
- Women’s soccer @ Stephen F. Austin State. 11 a.m. kickoff on ESPN+
- Men’s soccer vs. Houston Christian. 2 p.m. kickoff
